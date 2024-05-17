Former Boston Celtics NBA 1st-Round Pick Signed With New Team
Jared Sullinger most recently played in the NBA during the 2016-17 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors.
That season, the former Ohio State star averaged 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 31.9% from the field in 11 games (one start).
Earlier this month, Sullinger signed with Cangrejeros de Santurce (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via La Guerra del BSN on May 6 (translated to English): "BREAKING NEWS: Ex-NBA center Jared Sullinger is the new reinforcement of the Santurce Cangrejeros, replacing Miguel Simón.
Sullinger is 32 years old, stands 6'9 and has just averaged 22.5 PPG, 11.9 RPJ and 4.3 APJ during 28 MPP in 56 games with the Shenzhen Leopards club in China's CBA.
The basket player also has five seasons of experience in the NBA with the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.
Sullinger joins Barton as the Crabs' two new reinforcements."
Sullinger was the 21st pick in the 2012 NBA Draft after an outstanding two-year college career.
He averaged 17.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 53.0% from the field and 36.5% from the three-point range in 74 games for the Buckeyes.
Sullinger has played five seasons in the NBA (four for the Boston Celtics and one with the Raptors).
His career averages are 10.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.6% from the field and 27.2% from the three-point range in 269 regular season games.
The 32-year-old has also appeared in ten NBA playoff games with Boston.