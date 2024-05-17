Former Golden State Warriors 1st-Round Pick Signs With New Team
Jacob Evans most recently played in the NBA during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
That year, he averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 33.8% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 27 games (one start).
Recently, he signed with the Edmonton Stingers (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via The Edmonton Stingers on May 9: "SIGNED WELCOME JACOB EVANS
We have added former NBA first round pick Jacob Evans to our roster. The Cincinnati Bearcats Men's Basketball standout played two season in the NBA primarily with the Golden State Warriors."
Evans played his college basketball for Cincinnati.
After a three-year career for the Bearcats, he was the 28th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Warriors.
While Evans spent less than two full seasons with Golden State, he was with the franchise when they reached the 2019 NBA Finals (they lost to the Toronto Raptors).
In addition, Evans was teammates with NBA stars such as Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Bogut, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala.
His career averages are 2.8 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 33.7% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point range in 59 regular season games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games.
Evans is only 26, so even if he never players in the NBA again, he likely has a long basketball career ahead of him.