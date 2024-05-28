Former Golden State Warriors Player Signs With New Team
Alfonzo McKinnie most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he appeared in 17 games (three starts) for the Chicago Bulls.
That year, he averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Recently, Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype reported that McKinnie has signed with KCC Egis for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
Via @baekpd1983: "[Official] Alfonzo McKinnie and Deon Thompson will compete in the Basketball Champions League Asia 2024 wearing the uniform of the KCC Egis club."
McKinnie has played five seasons in the NBA for the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors.
The best stint of his career came with the Warriors (in 2019).
That season, he averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.6% from the three-point range in 72 games (five starts).
He had a game where he put up 19 points and ten rebounds while shooting 4/6 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
The Warriors also made the NBA Finals in 2019, so McKinnie appeared in 22 playoff games (one start).
He was teammates with NBA legends such as Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
The 31-year-old has career averages of 4.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point range in 182 regular season games.
He's appeared in 24 NBA playoff games.