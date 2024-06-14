Former NBA MVP Will Be A Free Agent This Summer
James Harden is coming off his first year playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2018 MVP is no longer a superstar, but he is still an above-average guard who averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
This summer, Harden will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
At 34, his free agency will be intriguing, as the Clippers will likely try to keep him, but the salary (and years) are going to be a topic of discussion.
Harden was the third pick in the 2009 NBA Draft out of Arizona State.
In addition to the Clippers, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over 15 years in the league.
The best tenure of his career came with the Rockets, and he has career averages of 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 1,072 regular season games.
He's never won an NBA Championship, but has appeared in an astonishing 166 NBA playoff games (123 starts).
As for the Clippers, they are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 51-31 record.
They lost to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round (in six games).