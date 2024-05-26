Fastbreak

Former Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team

A former first-round pick has signed with a new team.

Ben Stinar

Jan 28, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Perry Jones (3) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sportsr
Jan 28, 2015; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks small forward Carmelo Anthony (7) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder small forward Perry Jones (3) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Perry Jones most recently played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That season, he averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 23.3% from the three-point range in 43 games (13 starts).

Mar 28, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Perry Jones (3) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Jeremy Evans (40) during the first half at EnergySolutions Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2015; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Perry Jones (3) drives to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Jeremy Evans (40) during the first half at EnergySolutions Arena.

Recently, the 32-year-old signed with Spartans Distrito Capital (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).

Via Spartans Distrito Capital (translated to english): "🔜Welcome, Perry Jones!🇺🇸

The 32-year-old, 2.11m forward is on the club's roster from this moment on @spbvenoficial 🏀

📊 The former NBA comes from playing in Taiwan League 1 with the Kaohsiung team, he averaged 11.6 ppt, 5.2 reb and 2.2 ast in 13 games."

Jones was initially the 28th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Baylor.

He spent two seasons in college and helped lead Baylor to the 2012 Elite Eight.

June 28, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Perry Jones III (Baylor), right, is introduced as the number twenty-eight overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder by NBA commissioner David Stern during the 2012 NBA Draft at the Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
June 28, 2012; Newark, NJ, USA; Perry Jones III (Baylor), right, is introduced as the number twenty-eight overall pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder by NBA commissioner David Stern during the 2012 NBA Draft at the Prudential Center.

Jones played three seasons in the NBA (all with Oklahoma City).

His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 143 regular season games.

During his tenure with the franchise, the Thunder had superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, so he has also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games.

Feb 24, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Perry Jones (3) react to a play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2015; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Perry Jones (3) react to a play against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

While Jones' NBA career is more than likely over, he has been able to play overseas and in the G League.

He most recently played in the G League during the 2021 season when he was with the Windy City Bulls.

Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.