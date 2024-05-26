Former Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 1st Round Pick Signs With New Team
Perry Jones most recently played in the NBA during the 2014-15 season when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
That season, he averaged 4.3 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 23.3% from the three-point range in 43 games (13 starts).
Recently, the 32-year-old signed with Spartans Distrito Capital (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Spartans Distrito Capital (translated to english): "🔜Welcome, Perry Jones!🇺🇸
The 32-year-old, 2.11m forward is on the club's roster from this moment on @spbvenoficial 🏀
📊 The former NBA comes from playing in Taiwan League 1 with the Kaohsiung team, he averaged 11.6 ppt, 5.2 reb and 2.2 ast in 13 games."
Jones was initially the 28th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft out of Baylor.
He spent two seasons in college and helped lead Baylor to the 2012 Elite Eight.
Jones played three seasons in the NBA (all with Oklahoma City).
His career averages are 3.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 29.3% from the three-point range in 143 regular season games.
During his tenure with the franchise, the Thunder had superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, so he has also appeared in 12 NBA playoff games.
While Jones' NBA career is more than likely over, he has been able to play overseas and in the G League.
He most recently played in the G League during the 2021 season when he was with the Windy City Bulls.