4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Wants To Join The New York Knicks
UPDATE: Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reports that the rumor is false.
The New York Knicks have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season and are currently up 3-1 in their first-round playoff series with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite dealing with injuries all season, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Many superstars are always linked to the Knicks, because playing in New York City (at Madison Square Garden) is something that can be very desirable.
On Monday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith (on First Take) revealed that Devin Booker is a player that would want to join the Knicks.
Smith: "Devin Booker wants to be in New York. That's what I'm being told. Now, he might deny it, I haven't spoken to him."
Booker finished up his ninth season in the NBA with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Suns were supposed to be a contender, but were the sixth seed in the Western Conference and got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky and has spent his entire career with the Suns.
They were one of the worst teams in the league for the first half of his tenure.
However, the franchise has made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four seasons and reached the Finals in 2021.