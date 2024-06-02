Golden State Warriors Could Lose Key Player In Free Agency
Dario Saric is coming off a productive year where he played in 64 games for the Golden State Warriors.
The veteran forward finished the regular season with averages of 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in just 17 minutes of playing time.
This summer, Saric will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Last summer, Saric signed a minimum deal with Golden State.
Since he had a productive season, it may be extremely challenging for the Warriors to re-sign Saric.
Via Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints on January 23: "Golden State will only have non-Bird Rights on Saric if he's retained into the offseason, limited to offering him a salary up to 120% of his earnings this season because the team is over the salary cap."
If there is no market for Saric, the Warriors could sign him again, but if any NBA team is willing to give him slightly above the minimum, they will lose him.
The 30-year-old was the 12th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons for the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.
His career averages are 10.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 477 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (ten starts).