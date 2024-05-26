Golden State Warriors Could Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Team
The Golden State Warriors are coming off a disappointing season where they finished as the tenth seed in the Western Conference and missed the NBA playoffs.
That said, they are one of the best organizations in the NBA, so personnel from their coaching staff and front office are always potential candidates for other jobs around the league.
On Sunday, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported that Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson could land the open head coaching position with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Lloyd: "Still hearing Kenny Atkinson as leader for Cavs job but don’t be surprised if Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant’s name emerges. Bryant was an assistant in Utah when Donovan Mitchell was there. Sounds like Dan Gilbert is heavily involved, more than I originally thought."
Atkinson has been an assistant with Golden State for three seasons and was with the team when they won the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
He was also the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2017-20, and did an excellent job of navigating them through a rebuilding period.
As for the Cavs, they fired J.B. Bickerstaff last week.
Via The Cavs on May 23: "The Cleveland Cavaliers have dismissed J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, it was announced today by Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman from Cleveland Clinic Courts."
They finished the year as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and beat the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
However, the Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).