Golden State Warriors NBA Champion Speaks On Future With Team
Kevon Looney is coming off another solid year for the Golden State Warriors.
The former UCLA star finished the regular season with averages of 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in 74 games.
This summer, the Warriors will have to decide on his future.
There is one year and $8 million left on his contract for the 2024-25 season, but Golden State can release him and only have to pay him $3 million.
Tim Kawakami of The Athletic spoke Looney on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast.
Kawakami: "I think the likeliest situation is that he's cut, and he makes $3 million from them, and he's off looking for another spot."
Recently, Looney was on The Draymond Green Show and addressed his contract situation.
Looney: "The ball isn't in my court. I don't have full control over my destiny, so I kind of gotta play the waiting game. Control what I can control. I've been here my whole career. I don't know nothing else. You always want to finish what you started and be somewhere for your whole career, but I've been in this business long enough, I know that's not realistic. I'm preparing myself for whatever."
Looney only averaged 16.1 minutes of playing time per game this past year, which was his lowest since the 2018 season.
He has been with the Warriors for each of the previous nine seasons and has won three NBA Championships.