Golden State Warriors Player Was Paid $2.6 Million By The OKC Thunder This Season
Usman Garuba spent the 2023-24 NBA season with the Golden State Warriors.
He played in six games and averaged 1.6 rebounds per contest.
Garuba had been traded several times over the offseason and ended up with the Oklahoma City Thunder, who waived him.
Since he still had money on his contract, the Thunder paid him nearly $2.6 million this season (h/t Sam Yip of HoopsHype and Spotrac).
Garuba was initially the 23rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
He spent his first two seasons with the Houston Rockets, and has career averages of 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 105 regular season games.
The 22-year-old will be a restricted free agent this summer.
Since he is still so young (and a recent first-round pick), he could be a good addition to a team in rebuilding mode.
As for the Warriors, they finished the season as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in the previous five seasons.
This summer, Golden State will have a lot of questions to answer about the future of their roster.
Despite the team's struggles, two-time MVP Steph Curry is still among the ten best players in the NBA.
The Warriors have won four NBA Championships (and made the NBA Finals five times) since the 2015 season.