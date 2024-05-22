Golden State Warriors Reportedly Have Interest In Elite 3-Point Shooter
Malik Beasley is coming off another solid season where he appeared in 79 games for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Florida State star averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range.
He will be a free agent this summer that will likely draw a lot of attention from teams around the league.
Recently, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic all have a level of interest in Beasley.
Golden State would be an extremely intriguing spot for Beasley to land.
They have a good track record of getting the most out of their veteran players, and have also embraced three-point shooting like few teams in NBA history.
Beasley was the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz over eight seasons.
His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 496 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts).
As for the Warriors, they have won four titles since the 2015 season.
In addition, they have missed the NBA playoffs three times in the previous five seasons.
This past year, the Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference and lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.