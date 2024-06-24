Golden State Warriors Reportedly Lose Key Member Of Organization
Kenny Atkinson has been an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors for the previous three seasons.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atkinson has been hired to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Via Wojnarowski: "ESPN Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson as the franchise’s next head coach and sides are working on a contract that’s expected to be completed soon."
Atkinson was previously a head coach when he was at the helm for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-20.
He helped oversee an impressive rebuild that saw the Nets make a shocking run to the NBA playoffs in 2019.
The Cavs also have Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen, who were with Atkinson in Brooklyn.
Following the news, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported more details.
Via Slater: "This is a decision the Warriors had been waiting to hear. With Kenny Atkinson departing after three seasons, Steve Kerr's coaching staff has a void to fill on the front of his bench and GSW may add two assistants."
The Cavs are an intriguing team, as they have a very talented roster led by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Caris LeVert.
They are coming off a season where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with 48-34 record.
After beating the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in seven games), the Cavs lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round (in five games).