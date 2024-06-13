Golden State Warriors Star Klay Thompson Posts Heartfelt Instagram Story After Jerry West News
On Wednesday, the NBA world reacted to the news that Hall of Famer Jerry West had passed away at the age of 86.
West had a 14-year career as a player for the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is also the logo of the NBA.
Via NBPA: "The NBPA mourns the loss of Jerry West.
We send our condolences to the West Family and the countless people positively impacted by his many contributions to the game of basketball."
Following the news, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made a heartfelt post to his Instagram story with a photo that featured him and West.
Thompson captioned the photo: "Gonna miss Mr. West. A true pioneer of basketball and one of them ones 🐐"
West made the All-Star Game in all 14 seasons and he led the Lakers to the 1972 NBA Championship over the New York Knicks.
Once his playing days were over, West was the head coach of the Lakers for three seasons.
West then became an extremely successful Executive for the Lakers (and Memphis Grizzlies).
He also spent time working with the Warriors (2011-17) and the Los Angeles Clippers (2017-24).
As for Thompson, he is coming off his 11th season playing in the NBA (all with Golden State).
He finished the year with averages of 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range.
This summer, the four-time NBA Champion will be a free agent available to sign with any team in the league.