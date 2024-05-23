Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Steph Curry is coming off another incredible season.
While he turned 36 in March, the two-time MVP still looks to be in the middle of his prime.
On Wednesday, Curry was named to the 2023-24 All-NBA Third Team.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA Third Team:
Tyrese Haliburton
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis"
He finished the regular season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
On Thursday, Curry sent out a post on social media that had over 85,000 likes in less than 20 minutes.
Curry captioned his post: "Even though year 15 didn’t end as planned, a lot to build on and a lot to look forward to! Appreciate DubNation and thankful for it all! 10X All NBA, who would’ve thought…See y’all this summer 🇺🇸!"
While Curry is still a top-15 player, the Warriors had a tough season.
They were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
The Warriors missed the NBA playoffs after losing to De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.
Curry has led the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times since 2015, and they have won four NBA Championships in that span.
However, the Warriors have also missed the NBA playoffs in three of the previous five seasons.
They will enter a very fascinating offseason with a lot of tough decisions to make about the future of the roster.