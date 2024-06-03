Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Reacts To Viral Kevin Durant Video
Recently, there was a video of Kevin Durant that got a lot of attention on social media (h/t ESPN, @2swiftttt).
The 2014 MVP was seen at a nightclub, and instead of dancing, he practiced his jump shot.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Grind don’t stop 😤😂"
There were over 430,000 likes and 4,100 comments on ESPN's post of the video in less than 24 hours.
One person that left a comment was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.
His comment had over 16,000 likes.
Curry wrote: "USA USA USA 🙌🏽"
Curry and Durant will be on the upcoming 2024 Team USA Basketball roster that will compete in the Paris Olympics.
They were also teammates on the Warriors from 2017-19.
During that period, they had arguably the most talented roster of all time.
Curry and Durant led a team that also featured future Hall of Famers Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who were all still in the prime of their careers.
They made the NBA Finals in all three seasons and won two titles.
Durant left Golden State in the summer of 2019 and has spent the last five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
He has been unable to get out of the second round of the playoffs in that span, while Curry led the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
Both Durant (35) and Curry (36) are still among the best players in the league at their age.
Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.
Meanwhile, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest.