Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Reacts To Viral Kevin Durant Video

Steph Curry reacted to the viral video of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant.

Ben Stinar

Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react in the first half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevin Durant (35) react in the first half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the LA Clippers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, there was a video of Kevin Durant that got a lot of attention on social media (h/t ESPN, @2swiftttt).

The 2014 MVP was seen at a nightclub, and instead of dancing, he practiced his jump shot.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Grind don’t stop 😤😂"

There were over 430,000 likes and 4,100 comments on ESPN's post of the video in less than 24 hours.

One person that left a comment was Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

His comment had over 16,000 likes.

Curry wrote: "USA USA USA 🙌🏽"

Steph Curry's Comment
Steph Curry's Comment / ESPN Instagram Video

Curry and Durant will be on the upcoming 2024 Team USA Basketball roster that will compete in the Paris Olympics.

They were also teammates on the Warriors from 2017-19.

During that period, they had arguably the most talented roster of all time.

Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 10, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talk during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports / John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Curry and Durant led a team that also featured future Hall of Famers Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, who were all still in the prime of their careers.

They made the NBA Finals in all three seasons and won two titles.

Dec 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) high fives forward Draymond Green (23) after a play against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) high fives forward Draymond Green (23) after a play against the LA Clippers during the fourth quarter at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports / Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Durant left Golden State in the summer of 2019 and has spent the last five seasons with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

He has been unable to get out of the second round of the playoffs in that span, while Curry led the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

Both Durant (35) and Curry (36) are still among the best players in the league at their age.

Last season, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Durant averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest.

Nov 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after a foul in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) talks to Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after a foul in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.