Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry Reveals 5 Best NBA Players Of His Era
Steph Curry recently launched a new podcast (Heat Check) with his father Dell.
In one of the episodes, the Golden State Warriors superstar revealed who he thinks are the five best NBA players of his era (h/t ClutchPoints).
Curry: "Mine is kind of split right on a changing of the guard because you could say Kobe and Tim Duncan was maybe first four years of my career. I'm gonna exclude them. I'm gonna go basically from 2009-22, 23. Bron, KD, Kawhi. Every time you do this, you're gonna miss someone.. Obviously myself... There's like a group of like four that I'm picking from right now and it's really, really, really, really, really hard. I'm gonna say James. "
His list in no order: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Many fans and media like to debate who the best players are of all time, so hearing Curry's five best players from his era will likely spark debates on shows and social media.
Every player he chose has won multiple NBA Championships except for James Harden, who has yet to win a title in his 15 seasons.
Curry is coming off another outstanding season where he averaged 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
At 36, he is still an MVP-caliber player, but the Warriors lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs.