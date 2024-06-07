Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Still Owe Andrew Wiggins A Lot Of Money

Andrew Wiggins has at least two more years left on his contract.

Ben Stinar

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) uses his jersey to wipe his face during a pause in play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) uses his jersey to wipe his face during a pause in play against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports / Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins is coming off his tenth season in the NBA and his fifth playing for the Golden State Warriors.

The former Kansas star ended the year with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.

He played a major role in Golden State winning the 2022 NBA Championship, and was awarded a $109 million contract that offseason.

Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) hugs Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) after defeating the Boston Celtics in game six in the 2022 NBA Finals at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports / Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors will owe Wiggins at least $54 million over the next two seasons.

He also has a $30 million option for the 2027 season.

Therefore, the Warriors could be on the hook for as much as $84 million.

Apr 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 12, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

While Wiggins has been extremely important for the Warriors, his production over the last few seasons is cause for concern.

Evan Sidery noted that Wiggins would be an ideal trade candidate over the offseason.

Via Sidery on May 27: "The Warriors are expected to actively shop Andrew Wiggins in trade talks this offseason.

Wiggins has $84.7 million remaining on his contract over the next three years.

With the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State will attempt to offload Wiggins for a better fit."

Wiggins (29) was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also played part of six seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 2022 NBA All-Star has career averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 706 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 40 NBA playoff games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.