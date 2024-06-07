Golden State Warriors Still Owe Andrew Wiggins A Lot Of Money
Andrew Wiggins is coming off his tenth season in the NBA and his fifth playing for the Golden State Warriors.
The former Kansas star ended the year with averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.8% from the three-point range in 71 games.
He played a major role in Golden State winning the 2022 NBA Championship, and was awarded a $109 million contract that offseason.
The Warriors will owe Wiggins at least $54 million over the next two seasons.
He also has a $30 million option for the 2027 season.
Therefore, the Warriors could be on the hook for as much as $84 million.
While Wiggins has been extremely important for the Warriors, his production over the last few seasons is cause for concern.
Evan Sidery noted that Wiggins would be an ideal trade candidate over the offseason.
Via Sidery on May 27: "The Warriors are expected to actively shop Andrew Wiggins in trade talks this offseason.
Wiggins has $84.7 million remaining on his contract over the next three years.
With the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State will attempt to offload Wiggins for a better fit."
Wiggins (29) was the first pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also played part of six seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The 2022 NBA All-Star has career averages of 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 706 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 40 NBA playoff games.