Fastbreak

Golden State Warriors Work Out NBA Legend's Son

The Golden State Warriors worked out a notable prospect ahead of the NBA Draft.

Ben Stinar

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks to media members before the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NBA Draft will begin on June 26.

Therefore, teams around the league are conducting an abundance of workouts with prospects.

Recently, the Golden State Warriors brought in former USC Torjans star DJ Rodman.

Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on June 12: "DJ Rodman, Dennis Rodman's son, is part of the Warriors' pre-draft workout tomorrow

Rodman, a 6-foot-5 forward, played four seasons at Washington State and a fifth at USC. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds his final two years, shooting 37.2% from 3"

Rodman spent the first three years of his college career with Washington State before joining the Trojans last year.

He finished his final season in college with averages of 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.

The 23-year-old is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer (and five-time NBA Champion) Dennis Rodman.

Jan 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the jersey of Southern California Trojans forward DJ Rodman (10) during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 27, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A detailed view of the jersey of Southern California Trojans forward DJ Rodman (10) during the game against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Warriors have the 52nd pick in the draft.

They are coming off a year where they selected Brandin Podziemski (19th) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (57th).

Both players outperformed their draft spot.

Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) gets a congratulatory handshake from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) after a made basket against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 14, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) gets a congratulatory handshake from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (32) after a made basket against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports / D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Warriors, they are one of the best franchises in the league.

That said, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 46-36 record, which had them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.