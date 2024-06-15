Golden State Warriors Work Out NBA Legend's Son
The 2024 NBA Draft will begin on June 26.
Therefore, teams around the league are conducting an abundance of workouts with prospects.
Recently, the Golden State Warriors brought in former USC Torjans star DJ Rodman.
Via Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area on June 12: "DJ Rodman, Dennis Rodman's son, is part of the Warriors' pre-draft workout tomorrow
Rodman, a 6-foot-5 forward, played four seasons at Washington State and a fifth at USC. He averaged 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds his final two years, shooting 37.2% from 3"
Rodman spent the first three years of his college career with Washington State before joining the Trojans last year.
He finished his final season in college with averages of 8.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 44.0% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 32 games.
The 23-year-old is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer (and five-time NBA Champion) Dennis Rodman.
The Warriors have the 52nd pick in the draft.
They are coming off a year where they selected Brandin Podziemski (19th) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (57th).
Both players outperformed their draft spot.
As for the Warriors, they are one of the best franchises in the league.
That said, they finished the 2023-24 season with a 46-36 record, which had them as the tenth seed in the Western Conference.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the third time in five seasons.