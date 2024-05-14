UPDATE: Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks Game 5 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Tyrese Haliburton is available.
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin, while All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic and OG Anunoby.
The series is tied up at 2-2 after each team protected their home floor.
Most recently, the Pacers won Game 4 (on Sunday in Indiana) by a score of 121-89.
Haliburton led the way with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in five games).
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Celtics lead the Cavs 3-1 with Game 5 on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Last season, the Knicks lost to the Miami Heat in the second round, while the Pacers missed the postseason.