Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks Game 1 Injury Reports
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks will host the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
The Pacers have ruled out Bennedict Mathurin, while All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable.
Meanwhile, the Knicks will remain without Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic.
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
In the first round, the Pacers beat Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games).
On the road, they have gone 22-22 in the 44 games they have played away from Indiana.
As for the Knicks, they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 52-30 record.
They defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
This is the second straight year the Knicks have made the NBA playoffs, and they are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the first round (in six games).
At home, the Knicks are 30-15 in the 45 games they have played in Manhattan.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (also at Madison Square Garden in New York).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics.