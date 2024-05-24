Indiana Pacers Star Earned An Additional $41 Million
On Wednesday evening, the All-NBA Teams were announced by the league.
Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was named to the All-NBA Third Team.
Haliburton finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "2023-24 All-NBA Third Team:
Tyrese Haliburton
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Devin Booker
Domantas Sabonis"
By making the All-NBA team, Haliburton made a significant amount of money.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards have earned an extra $41M by their All-NBA selection."
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks: "Both players had All-NBA language negotiated in their rookie extensions that were signed last July."
The Pacers finished the year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo was on the roster.
The Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round and the New York Knicks in the second round.
They are currently in the Eastern Conference Finals facing off against the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics have a 1-0 lead with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Haliburton spent part of two seasons with the Sacramento Kings before getting traded to Indiana.