Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral

Tyrese Haliburton made a post to Instagram.

May 19, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts during the fourth quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Tyrese Haliburton is coming off another fantastic year for the Indiana Pacers.

The talented point guard made his second straight NBA All-Star Game, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.

On Thursday, Haliburton made a post to Instagram with seven photos (and one video) from the season.

Haliburton captioned his post: "end of chapter 4📙"

Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the league.

He spent the first season and half of his career with the Sacramento Kings before getting traded to Indiana.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts against the Boston Celtics in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
This past year, Haliburton led the Pacers to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.

They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.

In the first round, the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games).

They then knocked off Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round (in seven games).

The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 when Paul George was still on the roster.

However, Haliburton got injured during the series, and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics swept the Pacers.

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tyrese Haliburton during the first quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Haliburton has career averages of 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.

