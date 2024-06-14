Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Tyrese Haliburton is coming off another fantastic year for the Indiana Pacers.
The talented point guard made his second straight NBA All-Star Game, and finished the regular season with averages of 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 69 games.
On Thursday, Haliburton made a post to Instagram with seven photos (and one video) from the season.
Haliburton captioned his post: "end of chapter 4📙"
Haliburton was the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has played four seasons in the league.
He spent the first season and half of his career with the Sacramento Kings before getting traded to Indiana.
This past year, Haliburton led the Pacers to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.
In the first round, the Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks (in six games).
They then knocked off Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the second round (in seven games).
The Pacers reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2014 when Paul George was still on the roster.
However, Haliburton got injured during the series, and Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics swept the Pacers.
Haliburton has career averages of 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range.