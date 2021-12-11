Alex Caruso's Injury Status For Bulls-Heat Game

The Chicago Bulls are in Florida on Saturday to play the Miami Heat, and for the game could be once again without one of their key players.

Alex Caruso has been a huge addition for them this season, and he has missed the last two games.

However, for the game in Miami on Saturday he is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the second seed in the east with a 17-9 record in their first 26 games.

They have not been to the playoffs since 2017.

As for the Heat, they lost in the first round of the playoffs last season, and are 15-11 on the new season.

