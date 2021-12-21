Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Alex Caruso's Injury Status In Rockets-Bulls Game
    Alex Caruso has been ruled out for the remainder of the game between the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls.
    The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Houston Rockets on Monday evening, and have a 73-54 lead. 

    During the game, Bulls guard Alex Caruso got injured, and he will not return. 

    The Bulls announced that the injury is a left mid-foot sprain, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from their Twitter account. 

    Caruso played six minutes and had one rebound and two assists before exiting with the injury.  

    Coming into the game, the Bulls were 18-10, and are one of the best teams in the entire Eastern Conference.

    Their team has excelled with the off-season additions of Caruso, Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.  

    As for the Rockets, they came into the game with a 10-20 record in their first 30 games of the season. 

