Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Warriors-Mavs Game

Andre Iguodala has been ruled out for the game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without Andre Iguodala.   

The 2015 Finals MVP has been ruled out for the game due to a knee injury, and his status for Wednesday evening can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

Iguodala missed the Warriors win over the Heat on Monday in San Francisco.  

On the season, they are the best team in the NBA with a 29-7 record in 36 games. 

They have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the west and the best record in the league.  

As for the Mavs, they come into the game with a 19-18 record. 

