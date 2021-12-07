Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Magic-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors will host the Orlando Magic in San Francisco on Monday evening, but they will be without 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

The NBA veteran has been ruled out for the game with a knee injury, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The 38-year-old has not played in the team's last nine games.

On the season, the Warriors are 19-4 after beating the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, but losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

After missing the postseason for each of the last two seasons, they appear to be back as one of the NBA's best teams.

The Magic come into the game against the Warriors with a 5-19 record in their first 24 games.

