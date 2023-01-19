Anthony Edwards And Rudy Gobert's Injury Status For Raptors-Timberwolves Game

Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are both on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Minneapolis.

However, they could be without two of their best players, as both Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable Thursday."

Underdog NBA: "Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable Thursday."

Gobert missed Wednesday's 122-118 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado, while Edwards played 37 minutes (and had 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists).

On the season, Gobert has averages of 13.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest, and Edwards is averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

The Timberwolves come into the night with a 22-24 record in 46 games, which has them tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak but are also in 6-4 in their last ten games.

At home, the Timberwolves are 14-10 in the 24 games they have hosted at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the Raptors come into the matchup as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a 20-25 record in 45 games and are coming off a 130-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Over the last ten games, the Raptors are 5-5, and they are 6-14 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from Toronto, Canada.

This will be the first time the Raptors and Timberwolves have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.