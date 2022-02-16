Nets Injury Report Against The Knicks
The Brooklyn Nets are playing the New York Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Brooklyn Nets will be right down the street when they face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan on Wednesday evening.
Their injury report for the game can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have all been ruled out for the game.
The Nets have been the coldest team in the NBA as of late.
They knocked off the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday night, and the win snapped an 11-game losing streak.
Right now, they are 30-27 on the season which has them all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
At one point this season, they had been the top seed in the east.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.