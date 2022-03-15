Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Magic Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday evening, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.

The 25-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team.

The status of Simmons can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

The Nets come into the night on a three-game winning streak with consecutive road wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball