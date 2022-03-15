Skip to main content
Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Magic Game

Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic in Florida.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday evening, and for the game they remain without three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. 

The 25-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers last month, but has yet to make his debut for his new team. 

The Nets come into the night on a three-game winning streak with consecutive road wins over the Charlotte Hornets, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.  

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 35-33 record in the 68 games that they have played in so far this season.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

