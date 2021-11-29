The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors have not had All-Star Klay Thompson in each of the last two seasons due to injuries.

However, the team announced promising news on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors (their G-League affiliate), and he practiced with the team on Sunday.

The announcement from the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR.

The two seasons Thompson has been out, they have missed the playoffs in each of those seasons.

Prior to the last two seasons, Thompson had made five straight All-Star games and the Warriors made the NBA Finals five straight seasons (winning three NBA Championships in that span).

This season they are off to an 18-2 record in their first 20 games of the season.

