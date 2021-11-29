Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Big News About Klay Thompson Announced By The Warriors
    Publish date:

    Big News About Klay Thompson Announced By The Warriors

    The Golden State Warriors announced that Klay Thompson has been assigned to their G-League team.
    Author:

    The Golden State Warriors announced that Klay Thompson has been assigned to their G-League team.

    The Golden State Warriors have not had All-Star Klay Thompson in each of the last two seasons due to injuries.  

    However, the team announced promising news on Sunday afternoon. 

    Thompson was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors (their G-League affiliate), and he practiced with the team on Sunday. 

    The announcement from the Warriors can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors PR. 

    The two seasons Thompson has been out, they have missed the playoffs in each of those seasons.     

    Prior to the last two seasons, Thompson had made five straight All-Star games and the Warriors made the NBA Finals five straight seasons (winning three NBA Championships in that span). 

    This season they are off to an 18-2 record in their first 20 games of the season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16841994_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    The Golden State Warriors Have Announced Big News About Klay Thompson

    18 seconds ago
    USATSI_17238270_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Nikola Jokic's Injury Status For Nuggets Game On Monday

    10 minutes ago
    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Viral Photo Of Steph Curry During The Warriors Win Over The Clippers

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17119063_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said About The Warriors Upcoming Matchup With The Suns

    13 minutes ago
    USATSI_16238607_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Did Something That The Brooklyn Nets Should Have Done

    15 minutes ago
    USATSI_17239597_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry Get Furious And Receive A Technical Foul

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_15954056_168388303_lowres
    News

    The Milwaukee Bucks Are Reportedly Signing This Former All-Star

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17239591_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Steph Curry's Ridiculous Pass To Draymond Green

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_17224866_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Brooklyn Nets Fans Boo James Harden In Their Loss To The Phoenix Suns

    15 hours ago