Bogdan Bogdanovic Out Indefinitely After Right Knee Surgery

The Atlanta Hawks enter the offseason with a ton of question marks surrounding their roster after a disappointing year. Yet another question mark has arisen with Bogdan Bogdanovic undergoing right knee surgery.

The 29-year-old shooting guard will miss the 2022 EuroBasket in September due to this offseason surgery, according to EuroHoops.net.

Throughout the regular season and in the postseason, Bogdanovic dealt with right knee soreness and was even forced to miss Game 5 of the Hawks’ first-round series against the Miami Heat, which ended up being their final game of the year.

While the extent of the injury has not been said, nor what the surgery addressed, this offseason surgery is a little concerning for Atlanta, especially since their sharpshooter may not be ready in time for training camp and offseason training.

Expected to miss EuroBasket in September, the Atlanta Hawks should not expect the Serbian guard back on the floor anytime before mid-September and it is possible that he may not be ready to go at all for the team’s training camp this offseason.

During the 2021-22 season, Bogdanovic played in 63 total games with the Hawks and averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and shot 36.8% from three-point range, his lowest three-point shooting percentage since the 2018-19 season with the Sacramento Kings.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and his knee surgery is definitely a key talking point this offseason for the Atlanta Hawks as they look to make some roster changes in order to better their future outcome heading into the 2022-23 season.