Boston Celtics Player Shares Exciting Video

Over the offseason, the Boston Celtics signed veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, which was an exciting move for a team that was already coming off making the NBA Finals.

While Gallinari has never been an All-Star, he has always been a talented scorer since entering the league as the sixth-overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Last season, with the Atlanta Hawks, the 34-year-old averaged 11.7 points per contest on 38.1% shooting from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, Gallinari tore his ACL over the offseason (while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup).

Therefore, he has yet to play in a game for the Celtics.

On Monday, he shared a video on Twitter of his rehab, and it looks like he is getting healthy.

Gallinari captioned his tweet: "Forging ahead with the rehab!"

The clip should be exciting for Celtics' fans because if they can have him play this season, it will only increase their chances of making another run to the NBA Finals.

In addition to the Hawks, he has also played for the New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages are 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 728 regular season games.

He recently spoke to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe about wanting to play this season.

As for the Celtics, they are the best team in the NBA (first seed in the Eastern Conference) with a 36-15 record in 51 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and 19-6 in the 25 games they have played at home.