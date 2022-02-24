Skip to main content
Darius Garland And Caris LeVert's Injury Status

Both Darius Garland and Caris LeVert have been ruled out for the Thursday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are playing their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday night in Michigan.   

For the game, the Cavs will be without two of their best players; Caris LeVert and Darius Garland.   

Their status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report. 

LeVert is out with a right foot sprain, and Garland is out with lower back soreness. 

The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and earlier this month they made a trade with the Indiana Pacers to get LeVert and bolster their team for their eventual playoff run.  

They are 35-23 on the season in the 58 games that they have played, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.  

