Darius Garland And Caris LeVert's Injury Status
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons are playing their first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday night in Michigan.
For the game, the Cavs will be without two of their best players; Caris LeVert and Darius Garland.
Their status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
LeVert is out with a right foot sprain, and Garland is out with lower back soreness.
The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and earlier this month they made a trade with the Indiana Pacers to get LeVert and bolster their team for their eventual playoff run.
They are 35-23 on the season in the 58 games that they have played, which has them as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.