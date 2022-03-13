Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Status For Rockets-Pelicans Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting the Houston Rockets in Louisiana on Sunday evening, but for the game they will be without two of their best players.

Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum, have both been ruled out for the contest, and their status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.

Ingram is out due to right hamstring soreness, and McCollum is out due to health and safety protocols.

The Pelicans come into the night as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-40 record in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently in the middle of a four-game losing streak, and have gone 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

