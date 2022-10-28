Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

Brandon Ingram has been ruled out for Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Friday evening, the New Orleans Pelicans are in Arizona taking on the Phoenix Suns, but for the game they will be without one of their best players.

2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram has been ruled out. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

According to Will Guillory of The Athletic, Ingram will be out for at least the next three games. 

Guillory on Thursday: "Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones went thru part of today's practice. They'll be questionable for tomorrow's game. Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on the upcoming west coast trip. He'll be out for at least the next three games."

USATSI_17847033_168388303_lowres-2
Injuries

Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Pelicans-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583128_168388303_lowres
News

Jaden Ivey's Status For Hawks-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19221668_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cavs And Celtics Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19254920_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Knicks-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19290629_168388303_lowres
Podcasts

Where Minnesota Timberwolves Stand Early On In 2022-23 NBA Season - The Fast Break Podcast

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19303288_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Injury Status For Bulls-Spurs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19177704_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pelicans Injury Report Against The Suns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17542589_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19303837_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar