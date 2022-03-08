Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram's Status For Pelicans-Grizzlies Game

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury for Tuesday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

The New Orleans Pelicans will be in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday evening, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.   

Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

The Pelicans began their season as one of the worst teams in the NBA, but have been a solid team as of late.   

They are the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 27-37 record in the 64 games that they have played in this season.        

Last month, they traded for star shooting guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers, and he has been on fire since joining the team. 

USATSI_17267908_168388303_lowres
