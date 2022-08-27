BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus

Skip to main content
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has tore his meniscus. The 27-year-old is currently on the Orlando Magic, and has also played for the Denver Nuggets.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Harris has tore his meniscus (h/t HoopsRumors).      

Wojnarowski: "Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee and will undergo further evaluation to determine a timetable for a return, sources tell ESPN."  

Harris is 27-years-old, and just finished up eighth season in the NBA and first full season playing in Orlando. 

The sharpshooting guard played the first six and a half seasons of his NBA career with the Denver Nuggets. 

He was the 19th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Michigan State. 

With the Nuggets, he played in 387 regular season games, and averaged 12.0 points per contest.

He also played in 28 playoff games with the Nuggets, and was a starter in 26 of them. 

This past season, he played in 61 games for the Magic, and averaged 11.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest.

He also shot a very solid 38.4% from the three-point range. 

The Magic have a lot of exciting prospects, but they finished the 2021-22 season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record. 

Going into the 2023 season, the Magic have such a young roster that Harris will be the second oldest player on the team. 

The only player older than Harris (27) on the roster, is Terrence Ross who is 31-years-old. 

The Magic just selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they also have players such as Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner and Jonathan Issac. 

They could definitely compete for a play-in spot next season. 

