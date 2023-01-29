BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Pelicans-Bucks Game

On Sunday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in Wisconsin.

For the game, they will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to available.

Underdog NBA: "Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) listed available to play Sunday."

The two-time MVP is coming off a fantastic game where he had 41 points and 12 rebounds in just 34 minutes of playing time against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night (the Bucks won 141-131).

With the victory, they are now in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 7-3 in their last ten games.

Antetokounmpo has played outstanding and comes into the night with averages of 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

With the way he has played, there is a good chance he could be a finalist for the 2023 NBA MVP Award.

The Bucks enter Sunday's contest with a 32-17 record in 49 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are a half-game behind the Philadelphia 76ers for second and 3.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for first.

At home, the Bucks have been incredible, with a 19-5 record in 24 games hosted in Wisconsin.

As for the Pelicans, they are tied for the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record in 50 games.

However, they are in a big slump and come into the matchup 2-8 in their last ten games.

In addition, the Pelicans are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.