BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game

FINAL UPDATE: James has returned to the game.

UPDATE: James has returned to the bench.

On Monday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California.

During the game, the four-time NBA Champion fell to the ground and appeared to hurt his ankle.

He went back to the locker room to be looked at after the play.

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James took a tumble and came up favoring his left ankle. The Lakers called timeout and his longtime athletic trainer, Mike Mancias worked on his ankle on the bench. James ended up subbing out of the game following the timeout and went to the back for further evaluation."

James has played six minutes and has put up ten points and one rebound on 3/5 shooting (60%).

He had missed five games in a row before returning on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

In Saturday's 143-138 over the Spurs, James put up a great stat line of 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on 11/21 shooting from the field (52%).

The Lakers got off to a terrible start to the season but are on a two-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games.

James is in his fifth season with the organization after signing with Los Angeles in the summer of 2018.

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have also missed the NBA Playoffs in two of the four seasons James has been with the team.