Skip to main content

BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game

LeBron James went to the locker room with an injury during Monday's game.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FINAL UPDATE: James has returned to the game.

UPDATE: James has returned to the bench. 

On Monday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in California.  

During the game, the four-time NBA Champion fell to the ground and appeared to hurt his ankle.  

He went back to the locker room to be looked at after the play. 

Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "LeBron James took a tumble and came up favoring his left ankle. The Lakers called timeout and his longtime athletic trainer, Mike Mancias worked on his ankle on the bench. James ended up subbing out of the game following the timeout and went to the back for further evaluation."

James has played six minutes and has put up ten points and one rebound on 3/5 shooting (60%).  

He had missed five games in a row before returning on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

In Saturday's 143-138 over the Spurs, James put up a great stat line of 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block on 11/21 shooting from the field (52%). 

The Lakers got off to a terrible start to the season but are on a two-game winning streak and have won five of their last six games.

James is in his fifth season with the organization after signing with Los Angeles in the summer of 2018. 

They won the NBA Championship in 2020 but have also missed the NBA Playoffs in two of the four seasons James has been with the team.

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

USATSI_19511872_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James' Injury Status In Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19521944_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Woj Provides Injury Update On Karl-Anthony Towns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19522535_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's 4-Word Quote Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16152541_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: LeBron James And Anthony Davis' Final Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19410468_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Diagnosis Revealed

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17868074_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Injury Status In Magic-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19372302_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Karl-Anthony Towns' Injury Status In Timberwolves-Wizards Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10904023_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Michael Porter Jr.'s Updated Injury Status For Rockets-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19502705_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Lauri Markkanen's Updated Injury Status For Bulls-Jazz Game

By Ben Stinar