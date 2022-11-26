Skip to main content

BREAKING: Nikola Jokic's Final Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game

Nikola Jokic is available for Friday's game between the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Denver Nuggets are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.  

For the game, they will have their best player available, as Nikola Jokic has been upgraded to available. 

Underdog NBA: "Nikola Jokic (hip) listed available to play Friday."

Jokic missed three games in a row due to health and safety protocols but has played in each of the last two games.

In their most recent game, Jokic had 39 points, ten rebounds and nine assists (the Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime on Wednesday).

On the season, the two-time MVP is averaging 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest.

He is also shooting 62.7% from the field.

The Nuggets come into the night tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 11-7 in their first 18 games and only a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the first seed.

On the road, they have a 7-5 record in the 12 games they have played outside of Colorado.

The Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but they have struggled to stay healthy over the last few seasons.

That being said, Jokic still led them to the NBA Playoffs (sixth seed) in 2022.

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with an 11-8 record in their first 19 games.

They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

However, their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, have been ruled out for Friday. 

More on the Los Angeles Clippers can be read here 

