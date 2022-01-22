Skip to main content
Bucks Injury Report Against The Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their injury report. 

The injury report can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen have all been ruled out for the game against the Kings.  

The Bucks are coming off of a win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, while the Kings have not played since Wednesday when they lost to the Detroit Pistons. 

Last season the Bucks won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns, and this season they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for the Kings, they are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and have not been to the postseason since 2006. 

