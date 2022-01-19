Bulls Injury Report Against The Cavs

Skip to main content
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers in Illinois on Wednesday night, and for the game their injury report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Chicago's K.C. Johnson. 

Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Derrick Jones Jr., and Patrick Williams have been ruled out for the game on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the Bulls have announced that both Alex Caruso (probable) and Tyler Cook (questionable) will both be available for the game. 

The announcement from the team can be seen embedded below. 

The Bulls come into the game as the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-15 record in 42 games. 

They have not been to the postseason since 2017, but it appears as if they will end that drought this season.  

