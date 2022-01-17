Skip to main content
C.J. McCollum's Status For Trail Blazers-Magic Game

C.J. McCollum will make his return for the Portland Trail Blazers against the Orlando Magic on Monday.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Florida to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and for the game they will have one of their best players back. 

C.J. McCollum has not played in a game since December 6 due to a lung injury, but he will play on Monday night.  

McCollum will have a minutes limit in the game. 

The Trail Blazers have had a disappointing season, and are currently the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 17-25 record in 42 games. 

After making the Western Conference Finals in 2019, they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. 

This season they appear as if they will struggle to make the playoffs. 

