Cam Reddish's Official Status For Clippers-Knicks Game

The New York Knicks are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and for the game they will have Cam Reddish available to make his debut for the team.

Reddish had been out with an ankle injury, and his status for Sunday can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

Reddish was the tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Atlanta Hawks, and that is where he has played his whole career prior to being traded earlier in the month to the Knicks.

The Knicks come into the game with a 22-24 record in 46 games, and are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Related stories on NBA basketball