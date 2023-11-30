Skip to main content

    Cam Thomas' Injury Status For Hornets-Nets Game

    Cam Thomas has been upgraded to available for Thursday's game.

    On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays Center in New York.

    For the game, they will have one of their best players back in action, as Cam Thomas has been upgraded to available.

    Thomas had missed each of the previous nine games, so this will be a massive boost for the Nets.  

    Via The Nets: "Cam Thomas: Available"

    Thomas has played in eight games so far this season and is averaging 26.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range. 

    The Nets are 9-8 in their first 17 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

    They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and are 6-4 over their previous ten games. 

    Most recently, the Nets defeated the Toronto Raptors by a score of 115-103. 

    Spencer Dinwiddie led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals while shooting 5/18 from the field and 3/11 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time. 

    Following the Hornets, the Nets will host the Orlando Magic on Saturday. 

    As for the Hornets, they are 5-11 in their first 16 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.  

    They are 3-7 over their previous ten games and in the middle of a two-game losing streak. 

    Following the Nets, the Hornets will play their next game on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

