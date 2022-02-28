Caris LeVert's Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Ohio, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Caris LeVert has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chris Fedor of clevelanddotcom.

The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 36-24 record in the 60 games that they have played so far.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.

The franchise has not made the postseason since the 2018 season when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals.

