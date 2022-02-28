Caris LeVert's Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game
Caris LeVert has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Ohio, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.
Caris LeVert has been ruled out for the game due to a foot injury, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Chris Fedor of clevelanddotcom.
The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 36-24 record in the 60 games that they have played so far.
They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and 6-4 in their last ten games overall.
The franchise has not made the postseason since the 2018 season when Lebron James led them to the NBA Finals.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.