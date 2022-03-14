Skip to main content
Important Info About Caris LeVert For Clippers-Cavs Game

Caris LeVert will have a minutes limit in Monday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio on Monday night, and for the game they will have star shooting guard Caris LeVert available.  

However, the former Michigan star will come off the bench, and he will also have a minutes limit in the game.  

The status of LeVert can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.   

LeVert began his season with the Indiana Pacers, but was traded to the Cavs last month. 

The Pacers had been underperforming, while the Cavs have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA.

They are currently the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-29 record in the 67 games that they have played. 

