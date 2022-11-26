Cavs And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin on Friday night.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Cavs will be without Kevin Love, Caris LeVert, Dylan Windler, Lamar Stevens and Ricky Rubio.

Meanwhile, the Bucks will be without Khris Middleton, Serge Ibaka, Joe Ingles and Pat Connaughton.

Jrue Holiday has been upgraded to available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Cavs will start Garland, Mitchell, Wade, Evan Mobley, Allen on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Carter, Allen, Giannis, Lopez on Friday."

The Cavs have had a very intriguing start to the 2022-23 season as they have gone on an eight-game winning streak and a five-game losing streak and are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

However, on the road, they have a 4-5 record in nine games away from Ohio.

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but with Donovan Mitchell (who they acquired over the offseason), that appears likely to change.

As for the Bucks, they are one spot ahead of the Cavs with a 12-5 record in their first 17 games.

They had started out 9-0 but have gone 3-5 over their last eight games.

At home, the Bucks have been sensational, with a 9-2 record in the 11 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.