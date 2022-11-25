Cavs And Bucks Injury Reports

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Ohio.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 2:30 Eastern Time).

The Cavs have ruled out Caris LeVert, Kevin Love, Ricky Rubio and Dylan Windler.

Lamar Steven is listed as doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have ruled out Khris Middleton and Joe Ingles.

Serge Ibaka and Pat Connaughton are questionable, while Jrue Holiday is probable.

NBA's official injury report

Coming into the night, the Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA but also the most volatile.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak, then lost five in a row and are now in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Currently, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-6 record in their first 18 games.

The addition of Donovan Mitchell has been massive as the three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 30.1 points per contest on 50.5% shooting from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range.

As for the Bucks, they are one spot ahead of the Bucks (second seed) with a 12-5 record in their first 17 games.

They had started out a perfect 9-0 but have gone just 3-5 in their last eight games.

Injuries have been a reason for them slowing down, but they still look like a team who could make a deep playoff run.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.