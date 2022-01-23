Skip to main content
Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

date 2022-01-23

Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup and injury report for Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup, and injury report for their game on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio.  

The full lineup and injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Serena Winter of Bally Sports.  

The Cavs will be without Rajon Rondo for the sixth straight game (hamstring), but Lamar Stevens will play in the game.

Coming into the game, the Cavs are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-19 reared in 46 games played. 

They have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA, because they have not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

