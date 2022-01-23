Cavs Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Thunder
The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineup, and injury report for their game on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio.
The full lineup and injury report for the Cavs can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Serena Winter of Bally Sports.
The Cavs will be without Rajon Rondo for the sixth straight game (hamstring), but Lamar Stevens will play in the game.
Coming into the game, the Cavs are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-19 reared in 46 games played.
They have been one of the best surprises in the entire NBA, because they have not been to the postseason since the 2017-18 season when LeBron James led them to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.
